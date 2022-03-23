BIT makes dreams come true – over 200 graduate in Regions One, Two

For 36-year-old Wilbert Chester, becoming a qualified heavy-duty equipment operator has always been his childhood dream.

Through the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT), that dream was realised, as he was among the 147 persons in Region Two, who received their certificates from the training programmes

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton, M.P.

Wilbert told DPI he feared his dream would no longer come true since he was forced to drop out of school for personal reasons. It was a friend who encouraged him to participate in the training programme.

“I didn’t think it was relevant at that time, but a few months ago a friend introduced me to a BIT form and told me to go and join and I will get through and do it,” he said.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton, M.P., presents Region Two graduate, Wilbert Chester with his certificate

Another graduate was Aliyah Naitram, who decided to challenge herself in getting trained in a field widely believed to be only for males.

“We usually find that men are into heavy-duty machinery… which females were not enthusiastic about and so I decided to take it as a challenge. Now, I am very proud to say that I hold a heavy-duty machinery certificate.”

Despite being the lone female in the electrical installation programme, Louanna Ramnarine, said it was her passion to be part of the training.

Region One Assistant Regional Executive Officer Basial Cornelius presents Althea Thorne with her certificate

“It is something that I always wanted to do as in my community we do not have anybody, and so I would say to other women that this profession is not only for men but women can do it as well.”

In the Moruca Sub-Region, many graduates thanked government for providing the programmes, which they said, will foster their development.

Thirty-two-year-old Althea Thorne said she is “really happy about this training where I can now earn some money to better my life and the lives of my children.” The mother of seven is now certified in commercial food preparation and she intends to soon start her catering business.

Alvin George, who hails from the Manawarin community, is now certified in of photovoltaic installation and repairs. Speaking with DPI, Alvin said he decided to participate in the programme as there, “is in need in my community due to our poor electricity there and because it is of a hinterland area and that is the only electricity at this point of time.”

Senior Technical Officer of Board of Industrial (BIT) Bevon Shepherd presents Alvin George with his certificate

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton, M.P., in his address, reiterated the importance of education and how it contributes to country’s development. He reminded graduates that the country’s infrastructural, economic and other sectors are progressing.

“All of the facilities you see today did not just come, but people paid a price for it through their blood, sweat and tears of poor ordinary people who did not have schooling. They just knew that you will have a better life than I have so do not take things for granted,” Minister Hamilton said.

The labour minster added that they, “have a responsibility to help develop your community and region and you have a responsibility to help develop this country of ours.”

To this end, he commended the graduates for completing their respective courses despite the challenges they faced amid the pandemic. He recommitted government’s support to the development of its citizens.

The graduates completed training programmes in Commercial Food Preparation, Garment Construction, Heavy-Duty Equipment Operation, Shade House Gardening, General Building Construction, Boat Building, Electrical Installation, Cosmetology among others.