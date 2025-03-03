Briefing Note on the incursion of a Venezuelan naval vessel in Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone on March 1, 2025

On 1 March 2025, at approximately 0700 hours, Venezuelan Naval Vessel ABV Guaiqueiri PO-11-IMO 469552 sailed approximately 700 metres in Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone near FPSO PROSPERITY, which was operating lawfully under a license issued by the Government of Guyana. The Venezuelan naval vessel communicated threateningly via radio communication that FPSO PROSPERITY was operating in Venezuela’s exclusive economic zone, before continuing in a Southwestern direction towards other FPSOs, to which it delivered the same message.

The Government of Guyana in sending a formal protest to the Government of Venezuela on March 1, 2025 reminded Venezuela, that all the activities which the Government of Guyana has authorized to be undertaken in its Exclusive Economic Zone are entirely within the maritime areas appurtenant to the sovereign coastal territory of Guyana, as defined by the Arbitral Award of 1899, which established the frontier between British Guiana and Venezuela. Consistent with well-established principles of international law in respect of this maritime area, Guyana enjoys sovereignty up to 12 nautical miles in the territorial sea, and sovereign rights beyond 12 nautical miles in the Exclusive Economic Zone and the continental shelf.

This latest action by the Government of Venezuela has done nothing but pose a threat to the peace, good order and security of the sovereign territory of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the stability of the Latin American and Caribbean region. Guyana views this maneuver as highly provocative and is concerned by the persistence of the Government of Venezuela in encroaching on Guyana’s land and maritime territory.

The Government of Guyana has further reminded the Government of Venezuela of its international obligations under general international law, the United Nations Charter and the Order issued by the International Court of Justice on December 1, 2023 which states that:

(1) Pending a final decision in the case, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela shall refrain from taking any action which would modify the situation that currently prevails in the territory in dispute, whereby the Co-operative Republic of Guyana administers and exercises control over that area; and

(2) Both Parties shall refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the Court or make it more difficult to resolve.”

As the only State entitled to administer and exercise control over the Essequibo Region pending the final Judgment by the Court, Guyana enjoys the right to administer and exercise control over the adjacent maritime areas. The aggressive behaviour by Venezuela’s naval warship on March 1, 2025 violates the Court’s prohibition on engaging in any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute.

Guyana is concerned that this latest act by Venezuela is an escalation of the tensions Venezuela has created by, inter alia, publicly announcing that it will hold elections in Guyana’s sovereign territory, now scheduled for 25 May 2025, for election of a governor and legislative council for the “Guayana Esequiba State”, which is what Venezuela calls Guyana’s Essequibo Region – an integral part of Guyana’s sovereign territory – which Venezuela purported to “annex” in 2024. Such hostile acts are inconsistent with the obligation of the Parties to respect each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence, and to resolve disputes by peaceful means, and thus can only be viewed as a threat to the peace, security and stability of the Latin American and Caribbean region.

In recent times, Venezuela has, in fact, resorted to a series of aggressive actions in the Guyana/ Venezuela border region. These include the deployment of armoured personnel carriers, battle tanks, and patrol boats to Ankoko (the island through which the international boundary between Venezuela and Guyana passes, the eastern portion of which belongs to Guyana but was seized by Venezuela in 1966), and an exponential increase in the presence of Venezuelan troops along the border. Compounding this threat to Guyana, Venezuela constructed a bridge connecting the Venezuelan mainland to Guyana’s part of Ankoko Island. The completion of this bridge in December 2024, significantly bolsters Venezuela’s military capabilities, enhancing offensive strategies.

Guyana has always employed a diplomacy of peace and abided by the principles of the United Nations Charter and the rule of international law. We will not however, countenance the annexation, seizure or occupation of any part of our sovereign territory or the threat thereof. Nor will we accept any threats to Guyana’s licensees operating lawfully in the waters adjacent to the Essequibo Region.

This latest incident and the immediate threats to regional peace and security and the political independence of Guyana that have arisen as a result of Venezuela’s purported annexation of, and other aggressive actions against, Guyana’s sovereign land and maritime territory, have been brought to the attention of the United Nations, the Organisation of American States, the Caribbean Community and the Commonwealth as well as Member States of the international community. Guyana will continue to update the international community on developments in this matter.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Co-operative Republic of Guyana

March 3, 2025

