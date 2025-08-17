Building a brighter future for Region Nine residents

Twenty-year-old Region Nine resident Jonell Macedo said the needs of the people of Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) are being prioritised under the leadership of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Speaking to thousands of residents who gathered in Lethem for the PPP/C rally on Sunday, Macedo said that real transformation is taking place in Region Nine matters under the administration of President Ali.

“Region nine will not be left behind. We will be at the front of Guyana’s development because under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, Region Nine matters, and most importantly, you matter,” Macedo affirmed.

She pointed out that her decision to support the PPP/C was one that is informed by the “real transformation” that she has witnessed herself.

“Under the leadership of President Irfaan Ali and the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, we’ve seen real transformation. Roads and bridges opening up opportunities, new schools and expanded classrooms, [and] free education,” she said.

Over the past five years, billions of dollars have been spent to improve the lives of Region Nine residents in the areas of education, roads, healthcare, and training opportunities.