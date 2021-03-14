Canadian investor interested in establishing aviation school in Guyana

-Gov’t upgrading, expanding industry

-Minister Edghill

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill said a Canadian investor has expressed interest in investing in a training school in Guyana, that would equip persons for the aviation sector.

Minister Edghill made this announcement while addressing members of the Guyana Pilots Association on Friday, at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport. Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Lieutenant Colonel (ret’d) Egbert Field and Ministerial Advisor on Civil Aviation, Deputy Speaker, Hon. Lenox Shuman also attended the meeting.

“Just a few weeks ago, I issued a letter of interest to an investor who is interested in opening a school for training of pilots and equip people for the aviation sector that’s coming out of Canada. Those discussions and dialogue will continue so, let’s see what comes out of it,” Minister Edghill said.

The Minister told the meeting the aviation sector is experiencing rapid growth, propelled by the new and emerging petroleum sector as well as the booming tourism industry. Therefore, he said, the training of pilots is high on the Government’s agenda.

“We expect the owners and operators out of Ogle and other private investors that we will have new, modern and bigger aircraft operating in Guyana. We want to expand the industry. With the advent of oil and gas, the need for helicopter pilots to satisfy our local content drive is becoming very essential,” he said.

Additionally, Minister Edghill said the Government will also be focusing heavily on safety, which has been an issue in the aviation sector over the years. He encouraged the pilots to partner with the Government to minimise incidence of accidents in the industry.

The Minister said the Administration will do its part to ensure that the over 120 airstrips across the country are maintained and upgraded. Lights to facilitate night flights and signs would also be installed at these airstrips.

“Every year, we will increase funds to maintain these airstrips because we want you to take off and land safe, and we want the people that you are transporting to get there safe and to leave there safe,” he emphasised.

Already, the Government has approved the establishment of three additional airstrips, he said.

Prior to the meeting, Minister Edghill travelled to Lethem where he commissioned the $185 million Lethem Aerodrome runway. This will allow for larger aircraft to land at that airport.