CARICOM launches logo competition for 50th anniversary

In commemoration of its 50th anniversary, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has launched its 50th anniversary logo competition.

The competition aims to spread awareness of the organisation’s mandate and purpose. It will also promote a creative and educational celebration in recognition of its accomplishments.

The CARICOM Secretariat

The competition is being launched under the slogan, “50 years strong: A solid foundation to build on.” All logo entries should be centred around this slogan.

The winner will receive a cash prize of US$ 1,500.

The logo will be utilised on all official anniversary documents and promotional items. The winner will also be invited for a photo opportunity with the CARICOM Secretary-General and will be featured on the CARICOM Secretariat’s social media platforms.

The competition is open to all nationals of CARICOM states and associate members.

Also, logos must be submitted electronically using the logo competition entry form and must be signed by the entrant no later than January 25, 2023.

Entrants are invited to visit the CARICOM website at https://caricom.org to learn more about the Caribbean Community, as well as for additional details on eligibility.

CARICOM is geared at promoting regional integration, human and social development, foreign policy coordination, and security.

