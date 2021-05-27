CDC conducting flood impact assessment in Bartica, Region Seven

–relief hampers distributed to residents

Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Lt. Col. Kester Craig and a team visited flood-affected Bartica, Region Seven to conduct a flood impact assessment.

During today’s visit, the Director General met with police commander of the region, Superintendent Dion Moore, His Worship, Mayor Gifford Marshall, Regional Executive Officer (REO) Mr. Kerwin Ward and representatives of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).

Mayor of Bartica His Worship Gifford Marshall and CDC Director General Lt. Col. Kester Craig on Radio Bartica 95.1 FM

Mayor Marshall said the flooding was as a result of heavy rainfall coupled with spring tide. Waters reached as high as 18 inches and affected residents in Central Bartica and some living on the outskirts.

The water level has since dropped, but there is still high tide.

Police Commander of Region Seven, Superintendent Dion Moore hands over cleaning supplies to a resident of Bartica as CDC Director General Lt. Col. Kester Craig watches on

Nevertheless, the mayor said he is happy with the immediate response from the various Ministries and agencies to bring relief to those affected.

The pump at the main outfall is currently inoperable after working some 12 hours more than the recommended operation time. However, Mayor Marshall said a team from the NDIA will be working to have it fixed by the end of today, to further drain water off the land.

Meantime, the REO reported that there is no flooding in Upper or Middle Mazaruni, however there is high water level which is being monitored.

Lt. Col. Craig pledged his support, while urging persons to pay attention to weather patterns so that they can be adequately prepared in the eventuality of flooding, thus reducing the impacts.

In addition, some 200 hampers were distributed along with cleaning and sanitation supplies, to affected households.

Several regions are currently affected by flood waters due to the heavy rainfall. Ministers of Government have already visited several areas to assess the situation and distribute hampers.

Persons can make contact with the CDC on mobile number 600-7500 to make reports and receive assistance.