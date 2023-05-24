CDC delivers more care packages to GPHC

As more victims of the Mahdia dormitory fire arrive at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has opted to deliver more care packages to aid in the children’s recovery.

The staff at the medical institution who are working around the clock to ensure that all the patients receive the best care possible, were again grateful for the contribution.

The Commission continues to render aid to the victims and their families that have been impacted by this tragedy.

