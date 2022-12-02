CDC donates to Covid-19 Hospital

Today the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) donated a quantity of supplies to the National COVID-19 Hospital to reinforce their fight against the pandemic.

Col. (Ret’d) Nazrul Hussain, CDC’s Director General, handed over 700 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits, 24 thermometers, and 2500 face masks to members of the medical facility. Dr. Tracy Bovell, a doctor attached to the COVID-19 Hospital received the items while indicating the timeliness of the donation.

Col. (Ret’d) Nazrul Hussain, CDC’s Director General, hands over medical items to Dr. Tracy Bovell and Sister Shannon Haynes of the Covid-19 Hospital. Sister Haynes is Head Nurse at the medical facility

Col. (Ret’d) Hussain said that given the spike in active Covid-19 cases recently, he felt that the hospital should have as many resources as they require to manage and care for the patients there. As head of a response agency, the Director General understands the constraints that come with managing a hazard, disaster or pandemic and has committed the CDC to aiding the medical facility when possible.

The handover ceremony took place at the CDC Headquarters in Thomas Lands.

Thermometers, a portion of the medical items donated by the CDC

