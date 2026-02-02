Community based projects and related training benefits Indigenous communities

More than 200 individuals in indigenous communities have benefited from training in several disciplines as the government shifted from traditional grant disbursements toward a community-driven development approach.

This was revealed on Monday as Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues responded to a question from Opposition MP Juretha Fernandes regarding Indigenous communities’ access to grants or loans from the Small Business Bureau (SBB) from 2024-2025.

“It was emphasised that while grants have played an important role, in the past, community-based projects provide a more structured, sustainable and impactful model for economic development, fostering long-term viability, resilience and inclusive growth,” Minister Rodrigues stated.

She noted that under this approach, resources are directed toward collaborative initiatives, implemented through a consultative process with community members and local leadership.

One of Guyana’s Hinterland Communities

“More than 200 individuals have benefitted from targeted community-based initiatives and hands-on technical training in the administration and maintenance of hydroponics systems, shade house crop production techniques, apiculture operations, hive management and aquaculture pond setup and basic production practices in hinterland communities,” Minister Rodrigues stated.

These interventions were conducted in several indigenous communities across Guyana, including in St Cuthbert’s Mission, Moraikobai, Kaburi, Rockstone, Kamarang, Port Kaituma, Paramakatoi, Monkey Mountain, Karasabai, Kurububaru, Mahdia, Kumo and several others.

In addition, Minister Rodriques stated, 413 individuals from Indigenous communities across Guyana benefitted from entrepreneurial and business development training, including small business management and marketing fundamentals, financial management and record-keeping and business plan development.