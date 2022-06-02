Concrete roads, improved drainage for Little India, Little Africa, Region Six – VP

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo this evening met with residents in several communities in Region Six including Crabwood Creek, Little India and Little Africa.

The meetings were part of a follow-up visit, to update the residents on the interventions that will be made by the government to address previously raised concerns, including the upgrading of roads and rehabilitation of drainage structures.

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo at a meeting in Little India, Region Six

At Little India and Little Africa, the Vice President said some $4 billion has been allocated for infrastructure in the region.

From this allocation, the two villages will benefit from concrete roads and improved drainage. The VP said persons from the communities will be employed to execute the projects.

He also urged the residents to take advantage of the part-time jobs initiative to supplement their household income.

Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo at a meeting in Little Africa, Region Six

At the meetings, the Vice President outlined the many initiatives that the government has implemented to create employment in the region and cushion the effects of the rising cost of living.

He told those gathered that the administration is serious about fulfilling all its manifesto promises that will see improvement in their livelihoods.

The VP explained that the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war have affected the global supply chain resulting in the rising commodity prices not only in Guyana but across the globe.

It was further explained that the APNU+AFC had inimical policies and neglected the interests of the people.

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo at a meeting in Crabwood Creek, Region Six

However, he assured that things will get better in the country,as the government is working systematically by providing incentives and tax breaks in the various sectors to cushion the effects of this rise in cost of living.

Residents were given the opportunity to raise several other concerns which the VP referred for follow up by the requisite representatives.

He urged them to hold the regional administration accountable.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, who accompanied the Vice President will be returning to the region to meet with farmers.

