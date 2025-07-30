Construction nearing completion on Kwebanna Secondary, about 700 students to benefit

An estimated 700 students will soon benefit from easier access to quality secondary education, as construction of the state-of-the-art Kwebanna Secondary School in Region One nears completion.

When completed, the new secondary school will pave the way for the closure of the ‘primary tops’ in several areas, including Warapoka, Santa Cruz, Chinese Landing and Kariako.

It will serve students from Kwebanna, Assakata, Santa Cruz, Kariako, Waikrebi, Chinese Landing, Kokerite, Unity Grant and Warapoka.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand during a site visit at Kwebanna Secondary School in Region One

Following a site visit to the school on Tuesday, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand stated that the government remains committed to providing a quality learning environment for all students

“It [the school] is going to take care of bringing universal secondary education in this part of the Moruca subdistrict,” she noted.

The facility will have over 30 classrooms, laboratories for Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Information Technology, TVET, Home Economics, and Industrial Technology. It will also have an auditorium, a staff room, and fire alarm systems, and will be powered by solar energy.

Ongoing works on Kwebanna Secondary School in Region One

The dormitory will accommodate over 300 students, and when completed, the modern living duplexes will be able to house more than 20 teachers.

Six contracts totalling $2.017 billion to build the school were signed in July 2023.

Beyond Kwebanna Secondary, construction is at various stages of completion on Waramuri, Matthews Ridge and Hosororo Secondary Schools, which will benefit over 900 students.

Some 575 students are benefitting from the newly reconstructed Northwest Secondary, which was commissioned in November 2024.

In four years, more than $4 billion has been spent on the construction and maintenance of schools across Region One.

The construction of these schools is part of the government’s plan to offer universal secondary education in the region.

Currently, forty-two secondary schools are being built nationwide, of which 24 are located in the hinterland regions.

“Wherever communities get bigger, and we see there is a need for a school, it is going to be built; that is our commitment. You are going to see more retention of children in schools because children have a school to go to,” Minister Manickchand stated.