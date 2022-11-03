Construction to begin on seven new hospitals across Guyana

Committed to its promise to build a world-class healthcare system in Guyana, the government is moving ahead with the construction of seven new hospitals that will deliver quality health service to Guyanese in all regions.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, in a recent interview, said the mobilisation phase for the construction of the hospitals has been completed.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

“We have already handed over the site to the contractor, [ for the 256 -bed Paediatric and Maternal and Hospital in Ogle], this is to the Austrian company called VAMED and very soon you will begin to see site preparation occurring…they have [also] engaged the Ministry of Health and its technical team to finalise the design of the hospital… and very soon laying of the foundation will commence.”

In Regions Two and Three, contractors have already begun site preparation for construction of the hospitals there, Dr Anthony stated.

The hospital for Region Three will be constructed in De Kinderen and will provide adequate healthcare for residents within the Parika – Tuschen catchment area; which has seen increased population growth.

In Region four, a new hospital is being constructed in Little Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara and another at Enmore on the East Coast of Demerara.

“Similarly in Bath Settlement and Number 75 Village we have been working on the site preparation and very soon in another couple of days we will be handing over the construction site in Bath Settlement, while we have already handed over the site in Number 75 Village to the contractor for construction to commence,” the minister said.

Moreover, the government, since 2020 has moved to continuously upgrade primary care access at more than 240 facilities across the country, including health centres, local area hospitals, and health posts.

The health sector will continue to see massive infrastructural and human resource development in all regions as Guyana continues its upward trajectory.

