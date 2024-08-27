Contract to be signed tomorrow for Soesdyke/Linden Highway reconstruction project

The reconstruction of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway is set to make significant progress with the contract signing scheduled for Wednesday, August 29, 2024.

The signing ceremony will be held at the Mighty Enchanter Creek along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway and will be witnessed by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and other senior government officials.

Shot of the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, East Bank Demerara

On May 13, 2023, the Government of Guyana and the Islamic Development Bank signed a US$200 million Framework Agreement to reconstruct this vital thoroughfare.

The project involves rehabilitating and reconstructing 73 kilometres of the highway. It featured two undivided lanes, nine bridges, and six culverts, all built to improved design standards.

In addition, the project includes a variety of ancillary works aimed at enhancing the overall road corridor. These improvements will provide essential public administration support and better connectivity to surrounding communities and roadside facilities.

The scope of work covers milling the existing asphalt surface, applying various pavement structures, full-depth pavement reconstruction in selected sections, and constructing two roundabouts along the alignment.

Further enhancements include extending sidewalks to the nine multi-span bridges, upgrading drainage systems, relocating utilities, and installing roadway lighting.

These upgrades are expected to significantly boost the safety, reliability, and efficiency of the highway, which is a critical link between key regions in the country.

The transformative project is closely aligned with the PPP/C Administration’s broader vision for an integrated, efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable transport network, which aims to enhance capacity and accelerate socio-economic development across the region.

Meanwhile, the project will inherently connect to the ongoing East Bank Four Lane project from Goed Success to Timehri by a roundabout at the Soesdyke Junction further boosting economic growth and connectivity along the East Bank corridor.

Similarly, the massive project will also be linked to the US$35 million four-lane Wismar/Mackenzie bridge project in Linden, strengthening trade between Guyana and Brazil, and further positioning Guyana as a key player in international commerce and economic growth.

