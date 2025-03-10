Crucial reforms underway within transport, harbours department – Min Edghill

Extensive changes are underway to address longstanding issues of negligence, mismanagement and accountability within the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD).

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill said last Friday that there will be wide-ranging changes in the department’s management.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, inspects ongoing works at the Kingston Goods Wharf

During a walk-through of the Kingston Goods Wharf, he stated “The destruction of government property as a result of negligence [and] the destruction of private property while being transported by government vessels would no longer be tolerated.”

All personnel, including engineers, captains, security staff and managers, will be held accountable for their actions to bring an end to shipping losses and damage to infrastructure.

The minister said one major area of concern is the maintenance of government vessels, pointing to the MV Hercules which has suffered engine damage due to the failure of routine checks.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill at the Kingston Goods Wharf

Reports indicate that an engineer, based on the vessel who is responsible for overseeing these checks, neglected his duties.

“That engineer is being sent home and the finality of that decision would be pending while some other things are being done,” the minister stated.

Remedial measures are also being taken following an accident in Bartica where a truck slipped while disembarking the MV Malali.

Ongoing construction at the Kingston Goods Wharf

The minister stated that a proposed action includes rotating staff who have held positions for long periods, which has led to complacency. The restructuring seeks to ensure all employees remain committed to their responsibilities.

Construction of the Kingston Goods Wharf is progressing smoothly with works currently 80 per cent complete.

Upon examining the project’s advancement, Minister Edghill extended heartfelt gratitude to BK International for allowing the T&HD to utilise its facility at no cost from November 30 to the end of February while construction was underway at the Kingston Goods Wharf.

