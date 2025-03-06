Destination Guyana secures the coveted PATWA International Award for 2025 as Destination of the Year – Natural Attractions at ITB, Berlin!

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) is proud to announce that Destination Guyana was awarded the coveted PATWA International Award for 2025 as Destination of the Year – Natural Attractions!

Hon. Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, was also awarded the PATWA International Award for 2025 as Tourism Minister of the Year – Ecological Tourism. This is the destination’s second year securing awards from PATWA!

Speaking on the wins, Minister Walrond reiterated, “Receiving these awards is certainly a proud moment. With breathtaking attractions like Kaieteur, our interior savannahs, untouched rainforests, and rare wildlife, we’re fortunate to have so much natural beauty to share. What sets us apart is our commitment to protecting our natural attractions. Through conservation and community-driven efforts, we ensure that every visit helps preserve our environment and supports local communities. We are proud to share our country with the world and look forward to continuing to lead the way in responsible tourism.”

The awards were won at the 25th and 2025 editions of the PATWA World Tourism & Aviation Leaders’ Summit and the PATWA International Travel Awards at ITB, Berlin, on March 5th, 2025.

About PATWA: About PATWA: The Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) is a non-profit, non-government, professional, international media organisation founded in 1999. PATWA supports the sustainable development and growth of destinations, travel, tourism, hospitality, aviation (airlines and airports), transportation (cruise liners and rail), online travel platforms, travel technology, and allied service providers worldwide. PATWA is an affiliate member of UN Tourism.

About the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce: The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce is the primary Government body responsible for tourism and private sector development. For many years, tourism was the second-largest export sector for Guyana before the discovery of oil and gas reserves. Guyana’s nascent Oil and Gas industry has propelled the country’s economic growth and development, being recorded among the fastest-growing economies for the last few years. Critically, the Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce is mandated to ensure that the economy is aptly diversified with investments in all sectors, especially Tourism, to ensure sustainable growth by preventing dependence on Oil and Gas. The Ministry’s core responsibility is to nurture a business-friendly environment through the creation of policies, development and amendment of legislation, and implementation of other programs and initiatives.

About the Guyana Tourism Authority: The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) is a semi-autonomous governmental organisation responsible for developing and promoting sustainable tourism in Guyana through collaboration with sister agencies and the tourism private sector in order to maximise local socio-economic and conservation outcomes and improve the travellers’ experience. The GTA is focused on Guyana becoming recognised locally and internationally as a premier destination for protecting its natural and cultural heritage, providing authentic experiences, and maximising local socio-economic benefits.

