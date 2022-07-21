Disciplined forces part of Guyana’s development

-President Ali tells promoted officers

Members of the joint services were on Wednesday reminded of the critical role they play in country’s the development.

Commander in Chief of the armed forces, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali as he decorates the new batch of ranks.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali urged officers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) and the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) to be mindful of the example they set in and out of uniform, and also asked that discipline to be maintained.

The Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, was at the time addressing a ceremony in the compound of Base Camp Ayanganna, where 67 officers were promoted following their successful completion of the Standard and Reserve Officers’ courses.

“I want to assure you that the officers in uniform, you, the officers who will march off of this parade, you must be part of the development of this country,” the president stated.

He said the armed forces are strategically aligned with the national development priorities of the government. To this end, he noted that discussions are underway with the heads of the various services for the crafting of a plan to improve their lives.

“We have been working on a strategic plan that must see all of you comfortable. We will support you in your aspirations of owning your own home, we will support you in achieving academic excellence, we will support you in advancing your lives. All we ask of you is be the best you can be and to be true patriots, and true representations with the dignity that comes with the uniform you carry,” he said.

The president also assured the officers, “I will lead the charge to ensure that in the coming years, the dignity and honour and pride that comes with this uniform will be upheld in a way in which your welfare, your salaries, will reflect the honour which you truly deserve.”

President Ali pointed out that in his two years in office, the ranks of the GDF have benefitted from a record number of training programmes, regionally and internationally. Officers were urged to make use of the opportunities available and to continue their academic path to build a strong resilient future for themselves, and their families.

