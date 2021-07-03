Discussions underway for agro-processing plant at Black Bush Polder

– community to receive two drainage pumps

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha has announced that discussions are ongoing with an investor for the construction of an agro-processing and packaging plant at Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice.

The Minister and Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Hon. Dr. Ashni Singh, today met residents, mainly farmers in the area, and addressed several concerns and updated them on the Government’s plans for the sector.

The Ministers explained that the plant will give farmers a readily-available market and position Guyana to tap into the CARICOM’s U$5 billion food import bill.

At Lesbeholden, Minister Mustapha announced that within the next 12 months, two pump stations will be installed in the area to assist farmers with drainage and irrigation. The Government has already set aside some $300 million for the execution of the project.

“Lesbeholden will have their own pumping station at the head of Adventure to drain the water from Black Bush Polder and we are also looking to have a proper station to do irrigation too,” Minister Mustapha said.

The Minister told residents that flood assessments are ongoing in all the flood-affected areas across the country. He reassured them that the Government will continue to put the necessary infrastructure in place and make investments to further develop the sector.

