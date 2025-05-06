Distribution of ‘Because We Care’ cash grant begins on May 12 in Regions Seven, Nine

The distribution of the government’s Because We Care cash grant, totalling $55,000 per student, will officially commence on May 12 in Regions Seven and Nine.

This announcement was made by Minister of Education Priya Manickchand during the launch of the ministry’s Arrival Day Village at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal, on Tuesday.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand speaking at the inaugural Arrival Day Village on Tuesday

Minister Manickchand further disclosed, “And the following week, we will begin in Regions Two and Five. And every other region will follow thereafter.”

With relation to the criteria for the grant, the education minister reminded that each teacher from every school had to submit the children’s names from the registers, and the information had to be verified by the regional education department.

This year, the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant has been increased to $50,000, coupled with the $5,000 uniform allowance.

Distribution of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant in 2024

A total of $11 billion has been allocated in the 2025 budget for the distribution of the grant to 205,000 children in public and private schools nationwide.

The substantial increase in the grant is part of ongoing measures to provide financial relief to support families and advance education.

With this grant, parents and guardians will be better equipped to purchase school supplies for their children, preparing them for the new school term in September.

The ‘Because We Care’ cash grant has steadily increased since its reintroduction in 2020, after being abolished under the previous administration.

