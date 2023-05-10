Drainage works in South Ruimveldt to begin within a week

South Ruimveldt, Georgetown residents will now benefit from better drainage and irrigation, as several canals, trenches, and drains in the community will be cleared within a week’s time.

The intervention follows a walkabout spearheaded by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha in the community, Tuesday afternoon.

Residents in the area complained of frequent flooding, as such, the minister inspected several areas that need to be cleared to minimise the inconvenience.

Not only will the residents benefit from proper drainage, but they will also see part-time employment for the works.

“Within one week I am promising that we can start the work so that persons can see that we’ve been working and not bluffing them… What I prefer to do, is to take persons from the said area, so that they can also reap the benefits,” Minister Mustapha related.

Various teams have been assigned to carry out the works both manually and mechanically.

The ministry’s engineers will conduct a follow-up today to assess additional areas that require cleaning.

The agriculture minister was accompanied by personnel from the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) and several constituency candidates.

On Monday, the minister conducted a walkabout in East and West Ruimveldt where the residents are expected to also benefit from drainage works.

The residents in those areas will see the commencement of works within two weeks.

