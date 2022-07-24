‘Dream realise’ exercise:  House lot allottees overjoyed

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) continued its ‘Dream Realise’ land allocation exercise on Sunday, at the International Building Expo targeting persons in Region Three (Essequibo Island- West Demerara).

Region Three residents await their land allocation at the ongoing 2022 International Building Expo.

Hundreds gathered at the housing ministry’s pavilion to receive their house lots in the high, middle and low-income categories at Stewartville, and Meten -Meer- Zorg, on the West Coast Demerara.

Allottee, Melissa Minty was one of the first persons to receive her low-income house lot after waiting for five years. She said her case was ‘special’ due to her abysmal living condition.

“The ministry was very lenient with me to let me get my land in a speedy form and so, I’m very grateful for that,” she said.

Minty applauded the government’s housing programme which allows all categories of persons to achieve home ownership. More particularly, she was happy with President Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s announcement of the provision of steel and cement for persons building homes valued $6 million and below.

“Given my circumstances, I have the land, but don’t have the money to start build so with that initiative it will help me out a great lot, so that’s a very good take. They should keep up the good work they are doing.”

A smiling Devon Brown

Devon Brown of Wales, expressed gratitude to the ministry, and by extension the government, for affording him the opportunity of acquiring a house lot in his home region.

The young father will now be able to provide a safe and comfortable home for his family. “This is a next step forward, and I will start put things in order to set my family right,” he noted.

Samantha Ramotar

Meanwhile, Samantha Ramotar was also happy with the allocation process, after many years of waiting. Once she is able to identify her lot, she said she will immediately commence the construction of her house.

“This means a lot. I’m so happy, owing a piece of lot that I know it will leave for my children,” she said.

The land distribution exercise started on Saturday, targeting residents on the East Coast and East Bank of Demerara. Some 1,500 residents received their lots in Plantation Great Diamond and Grove-Diamond, Non-Pariel and Enterprise.

Additionally, over 500 titles/transport were also distributed over the past two days, with an additional 500 expected to be given out by the end of the expo.

CH&PA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sherwyn Greaves said persons who did not get the chance to visit the location to uplift their transport or title, could do so on Monday.

He reported that 15,000 people visited the Expo on Saturday alone. Apart from visiting the booths, persons are flocking the model houses and expressing interest in the units.

The distribution of the 5,000 house lots at building expo, will add to the close to 12,000 already distributed. That will take it to over 17,000 since the government took office in August 2020.

Minister Croal had said the intention is to distribute 22,000 lots to Guyanese by the end of 2022. This will bring the government closer to achieving its goal of distributing 50,000 house lots by the end of the year 2025.

