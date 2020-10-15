‘Dream Realised’ housing initiative will observe COVID-19 measures

-Min. Croal

The Ministry of Housing and Water in collaboration with the Ministry of Health today conducted the final safety inspection for the ‘Dream Realised’ initiative scheduled for October 16 and 17 at the Guyana National Stadium.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal made this announcement during an exclusive interview with DPI.

Minister Croal said the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) will ensure the availability of masks for all attendees.

In addition, the Guyana Police Force will be on the ground to enforce crowd control at the main gate and to ensure COVID-19 measures are observed.

The activity will be held from 10am to 3pm on Friday and from 9am to 3pm on Saturday.