Dream Realised: making homeownership a reality in Essequibo

-over 100 persons receive titles, transports

The Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) took its ‘Dream Realised’ housing initiative to Region Two on Friday, making homeownership a reality for Essequibians.

Some 350 house lots would be allocated in Onderneeming Phase Four, Essequibo Coast, and over 100 land titles and transports distributed over the next two days.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in Anna Regina, Minister Hon. Collin Croal said the allocations in Essequibo would add to the 3,600 lots the Government had distributed in just five months last year. The amount also brings the Government closer to realising its goal of distributing 10,000 lots during its first year in office and an overall 50,000 lots in five years.

Minister Croal said the distribution would stimulate the regional economy through job creation, and make the Region more attractive to young professionals who would like to secure their livelihoods there.

“The provision of the house lots and the accompanying infrastructure such as water, electricity, drains, bridges, culverts and paved roads is expensive but notwithstanding, you my friends, are benefiting from highly subsidised costs because your Government is committed to providing affordable housing solutions, improving the lives of young professionals and supporting vulnerable families, women and single parent households.”

Last month, the Ministry signed contracts valued $13.9 billion for infrastructural works and construction in 14 areas across Regions Three, Four, Five and Six. Minister Croal said already in Onderneeming, the CH&PA has begun installing street lights to enhance citizens’ safety and security.

Additionally, as part of the process of making home ownership hassle-free, Minister Croal announced the appointment of a Regional Housing Official for Essequibo. This means that Essequibians can now have their housing matters addressed in their Region. The Ministry has also launched two websites: mohw.gov.gy and chpa.gov.gy where people can access information on the status of their applications.

Moreover, Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Hon. Susan Rodrigues, said Friday’s allocation brings the CH&PA applications for Region Two up-to-date to 2019.

“That is a huge accomplishment for ensuring that we address the backlog that we have inherited. And you have heard about it – 7,000 applicants in our system when we took office and that is growing every day,” she said.

Meanwhile, several recipients told DPI they were pleased to receive their documents.

Ms. Khuslucinda Dubay, who is living with a disability, was one of the first persons to be given a house lot. The woman, who is also a single parent of three children, told DPI that she applied for a house lot in 2017, and is happy to have received one in Onderneeming. The Ministry will also donate a ramp to Ms. Dubay once her home is completed.

“I am grateful and thankful for this opportunity. I am not sure how soon I will start building my home, but I will start,” she said.

Mr. Ramesh Lall of Lima, was also pleased to have received his document. The father of four said, “I feel happy to uplift my title. Since 2012 I was waiting, and is a lot of running around and I am happy now I get through.”

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry, Mr. Andre Ally, CH&PA’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves and Region Two Chairperson, Ms. Vilma Da Silva also attended the event. Representatives from the Guyana Water Incorporated and several banking institutions were also there to provide guidance on how persons could access their services.