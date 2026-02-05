East Coast transformed – MP Singh touts new roads, industrial hub and jobs

Government Member of Parliament Suresh Singh has outlined a slate of transformative projects now reshaping communities along the East Coast of Demerara.

Speaking on the third day of the 2026 Budget debates, Singh told the National Assembly that an industrial estate under construction at Enmore/Foulis will serve as a major hub for manufacturers and small businesses.

He said this forms part of a wider push to open up new economic opportunities for East Coast residents.

MP Suresh Singh, during his address in the National Assembly on Wednesday

“We have 30 kilometres of expansion of the Railway Embankment from Sheriff Street all the way to Mahaica. …We have over 13 housing schemes on the East Coast of Demerara, the people are seeing real development,” he told the National Assembly.

According to Singh, the Ministry of Public Works completed 442 community roads on the East Coast of Demerara last year alone, and some 3,400 roads across Region Four over the same period.

He added that the government is also expanding access roads linking the East Coast Public Road to the Railway Embankment at Beterverwagting, Mon Repos, Buxton, Coldigen, Melanie, Enmore and Nabacalis.

“We are ensuring we are bringing real development to the people of this country, we are building, and we are constructing,” he stated.

Singh acknowledged ongoing challenges with the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) but said work is underway to upgrade the system from 60 KVA to 230 KVA, a move he indicated will ultimately cut residents’ electricity bills by 50 per cent.

On sports infrastructure, Singh reported that work has been done on 50 recreational grounds on the East Coast of Demerara, in addition to similar interventions in all other regions.

Turning to employment, Singh cited the Guyana Labour Force Survey Report. “In the first quarter of 2020, we have for employment, men 156,424 and by the end of the last quarter of 2024, 226,139 men were employed in this country. We are creating employment,” Singh said.

He noted that 12,000 small contractors have also been engaged. For women, he said that 108,338 females were employed in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 143,113 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“We provide employment opportunities, prosperity opportunities and upliftment opportunities for every Guyanese,” he stated.

In the agriculture, forestry and fishing industries, Singh said 68,079 persons were employed in the first quarter of 2020, rising to 125,249 by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Collectively, these investments in infrastructure, power, recreation and jobs, MP Singh argued, demonstrate that development along the East Coast is broad-based and inclusive, targeting both immediate improvements to people’s daily lives and long-term economic resilience.