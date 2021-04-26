ECD residents get Covid vaccine

Residents along the East Coast Demerara, on Monday, turned out at their respective health centres to get immunised against COVID-19.

The DPI revisited Ann’s Grove/Clonbrook, Lusignan, Beterverwagting health centres and even the Enmore Polyclinic to speak to some of them.

Taxi driver Mr. Purshotam Singh said his love for his job led to his decision to get vaccinated.

“The vaccine is very good to take to fight the disease and because so I deal with a lot of customers, I feel that it is better to take the vaccine so that I can deal with society especially with dealing with money and people,” he said. As for those who are afraid of the Covid vaccine, Mr. Singh said that there is nothing to be afraid of as it is better to be ‘safe than sorry’ during this pandemic.

Residents at Enmore Polyclinic getting vaccinated

Ms. Depa Chooielall agrees, adding that her decision to be safe, healthy and even boosting her immune system should be the mindset of everyone.

“I would encourage them to come out and get vaccinated because it is nothing hard and it is a very simple process and it is nothing to be afraid of. It will help them to be on the safe side,” Ms. Chooielall said.

Ms. Depa Chooielall getting inoculated

Seventy-one-year-old Mr. Mohamed Amar Zakira, and his 64-year-old wife, told DPI that being vaccinated gives them some reassurance about being safe and living longer during this pandemic.

“Everybody talking about this thing (COVID-19) and I am getting old so if this thing going to hit me then I would die but if I get the vaccine then at least I would survive than die so I see that way but I am not sure what other people are seeing it,” he said.

Residents at Enmore Polyclinic getting vaccinated

Mr. Zakira stressed the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine adding those who have to work during this period need to be inoculated.

Like most persons vaccinated, Ms. Romnie Dass said she was encouraged by a loved one to get vaccinated and it took little to convince her.

“My daughter encouraged me to come, she came last week and just she got the vaccine so she told me to come and get for prevention and to be on the safe side…so come and get the vaccine which will protect not only yourself but others so I would encourage everyone to do it. The vaccine is just a little ant bite, you know just a pinch,” Ms. Dass said.

Since the Government commenced its immunisation campaign in mid-February more than 121,000 people have been vaccinated with the shots being available for anyone of adult age.

Residents at Lusignan health centre getting vaccinated

Residents at Lusignan health centre getting vaccinated

Guyana has received some 265,000 doses of Covid vaccines to date and the Government is working to source more.