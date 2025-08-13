Eco-lodge training tied to forest conservation

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) is promoting the building of eco-lodges to attract even more visitors and protect the environment as the tourism sector soars.

The GTA launched a training programme in 2024 that focused on the creation of eco-lodges. It attracted 30 participants from various parts of the country.

Conducted by one of the leading practitioners and researchers on ecotourism planning, Dr Hitesh Mehta, the training covered concepts such as ecotourism and eco-lodge planning, design, and construction.

Eco-lodges at Rewa, Region Nine

Following the conclusion of the training, participants were equipped with valuable knowledge and insight into ecotourism-related concepts while gaining certification.

Speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Tuesday, GTA’s Director Kamrul Baksh explained that the training plays an essential role in forest and biodiversity conservation as the two are “closely linked, because the forest and surrounding biodiversity are part of the eco-lodge’s eco-system and must be factored in when designing, planning and constructing [them].”

As such, the director said the GTA will be rolling out a similar type of training for the benefit of other communities.

He added that the construction of eco lodges is done based on the priority of the village.

“Based on the communities that have indicated that they wish to build an eco lodge, we have started to work with those. These villages stretch across coastal and hinterland communities,” Baksh explained.

Director of Guyana Tourism Authority, Kamrul Baksh

In May of this year, site management plans for the construction of eco-lodges have already been prepared for Pakuri (St Cuthbert’s Mission) and Paruima.

With the assistance of the funds earned through LCDS 2030, rapid developments are being made to push the tourism sector to even greater heights.

Guyana had more visitors from January to July 2025 compared to 2024. In 2024, there were 205,646 visitors, but in 2025, the number rose to 242,655.