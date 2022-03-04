Equalizing Opportunities, evening the playing field

The Ministry of Education’s textbook distribution exercise continued Thursday in the Pomeroon Supenaam, Region (Region Two).

This will see each primary school pupil in the public system receiving textbooks that cover the core subject areas, Mathematics, English Language, Science and Social Studies.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand visited Sparta Primary School, Suddie Primary School and Good Hope Primary School along the Essequibo Coast to commence the exercise in the region. While speaking to parents, she highlighted that this investment in the nation’s children and the education sector will reap numerous benefits in the years to come.

“We’re doing this because we believe that your children have the capacity to be anything they want to be, but we believe that they have to be supported.”

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand give a young boy his textbooks

She noted that it is important that the textbook support is offered not only because it was promised, but because the COVID-19 pandemic has had a heavy impact on the education sector and investments have to be made to address the learning loss.

Minister Manickchand said that a child owning his or her own textbook enables them to work individually and allows teachers to deliver lessons better.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand along with some students and their textbooks

Parents were urged to ensure the resources are utilized responsibly. She explained that the reasons parents are required to sign a contract promising to ensure that the books are well-kept and returned at the end of the school year is so that other pupils can benefit also.

The Ministry of Education remains committed to ensuring that there is equitable access to educational resources to every pupil across Guyana.