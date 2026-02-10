ERC Investigative Unit set for major capacity boost – Min Teixeira

Minister of Governance and Parliamentary Affairs Gail Teixeira said the government will boost the capacity and effectiveness of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) this year by building its investigative capacity.

Minister Texeria was speaking during the consideration of estimates for the 2026 national budget on Monday.

She provided details on the planned training for the Commission’s investigative unit which will strengthen the agency’s responsiveness to conflict resolution.

Minister Teixeira explained that officers “have Alternative Dispute Resolution certification online from St. Cloud State University” and “a new EU Investigator”.

Minister of Governance and Parliamentary Affairs Gail Teixeira and members of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) at the consideration of estimates for the 2026 national budget

Minister Teixeira added that investigators will receive “training for investigative file case management online with the Justice Institute of British Columbia” and further instruction from the same institution for digitising case files and personnel.

The minister also highlighted that officers will participate in training in administrative customer relations through Suffolk and professional development including public speaking.

She clarified that the training process, specifically for the investigative department will be conducted at both St. Cloud and the Justice Institute of British Columbia, with three personnel scheduled for digitised case file management while others will be enrolled in the remaining programmes.

Minister Teixeira emphasised that these initiatives are designed to equip ERC investigators with modern skills, international best practices, and enhanced dispute resolution capabilities.

She noted that the training forms part of the government’s broader commitment to strengthening institutional capacity and ensuring the effective resolution of ethnic relations matters across Guyana.