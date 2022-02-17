Excise Stamps on Cigarettes

The Revenue Authority wishes to remind all importers, wholesalers and retailers that all imported package/unit of alcoholic/tobacco products must be affixed with an excise stamp in accordance with the amendment made under Regulation 212 of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01.

The Authority in keeping with this Regulation has intensified its law enforcement efforts which have led to several seizures. Some of the illegal/uncustomed brands of tobacco products observed/seized include: Atlanta, Nashville, B&B, Ultra Buy, Royal, Milano, Record, Aurora, Gold Mount, Pride, Record, Capital, Star Gold, Rio, 51, Marshal, Capital, Marine and Tradition.

The Authority,in its on-going effort to tackle the trade of illicit Tobacco brands, hereby notifies importers, wholesalers, retailers and users of tobacco products that the legitimate imported brands, which are thus far, deemed in compliance with Tax Laws and Health Act, as follows: Pall Mall, Bristol, Dunhill, GT Smart, Darkies and Manchester.

The Revenue Authority takes this opportunity to reiterate its commitment of working together with legitimate importers and the General Public to ensure compliance with the various Tax, Trade and Border laws. As such, persons/companies who may not be fully compliant are hereby urged to visit the Revenue Authority Headquarters to regularize their trade affairs and become compliant, since a zero tolerance approach is being adapted against smuggling and any form of tax evasion. Offenders may face penalties as stipulated under the laws inclusive of prosecution.

Please contact GRA’s hotline numbers 227-6060 extension 3201/04 for clarification or to report attempted smuggling activities or illicit products.