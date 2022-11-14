Expanded access to diabetes treatment for 2023 − Dr Anthony

– One-stop diabetic centre on the cards

As Guyana joins the rest of the world in observance of World Diabetes Day, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony said the ministry’s partnership with the US-based Mount Sinai hospital will see improved access to treatment for diabetes patients, as well as enhanced medical services and training.

Speaking during Monday’s COVID-19 update, the health minister said measures are being put in place to pilot a one-stop diabetic centre to enable persons to access all diabetes services at one location.

“We have already completed a building at Lusignan and we are putting in the equipment right now. So, before the year comes to an end, we should be able to initiate our first one-stop shop for diabetic patients.

“You would come there as a diabetic patient; you would be seen by a doctor and get specialised treatment from an endocrinologist. You can also get nutrition counselling. So, all the services would be grouped together so that when you come there, you can get those services. You wouldn’t have to go from one clinic to another to access those services. We believe that if this works as we anticipate it would, we would need to replicate it in other regions,” Dr Anthony stated.

Minister Anthony disclosed that the aggressive dialysis programme will see further expansion.

“We are expanding our programmes to be able to screen better for some of the complications of diabetes. Over the years, some of the clinics were not working as effectively, so we are re-tooling them, and training, getting more doctors involved in the training, and improving the quality of care that we can provide.”

Recently, a new dialysis centre was commissioned in Essequibo as part of this transformative agenda to expand health services.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of preventative measures to ensure persons do not arrive at a point where dialysis treatment is necessary.

The theme for World Diabetes Day is “Access to Diabetes Education”.

