Farmers to benefit from drainage works at Canal Number Two

Farmers from the Conservancy Dam at Canal Number Two in Region Three will soon benefit from drainage improvements, which will improve irrigation and boost agricultural production.

Planting materials and fertilisers will also be provided to approximately 40 farmers residing in the area.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha made the commitment on Saturday during a meeting at the Conservancy Dam. The engagement follows several requests made by farmers for various agricultural interventions, since the flooding of their farmlands significantly affected crop productivity.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha during the meeting on Saturday

Minister Mustapha said an amphibious excavator will be deployed to the area in one week to carry out the works on the trench along the Dam.

“And we will send another long-reach excavator to clear the trenches that are high,” he added.

These interventions, he noted, will bring immediate relief to the affected farmers.

“We will fix the door [at the Koker] when the trench is cleared,” Minister Mustapha assured the farmers, noting that this will help to prevent the water from overtopping, which can result in flooding.



Farmers and residents gathered at the meeting at the Conservancy Dam at Canal Number Two

Acknowledging the land dispute issues in the area, he explained that a surveyor will visit to conduct an assessment to identify the landowners.

A farmer raising a concern at the meeting

Region Three has been earmarked for major investments in the agriculture sector, which will boost crop production and improve livelihoods.

The agriculture minister revealed that the government will soon be allocating $50 billion to construct six farm-to-market roads in Region Three.

Looking ahead, the minister noted that more investments will be made to help increase crop yields in the agriculture sector.

Chief Executive Officer of Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), Paul Cheong, and other representatives from the ministry were also present at the meeting.