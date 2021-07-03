Final 12,000 doses of purchased Sinopharm vaccines arrive

The final 12,000 doses of the purchased Sinopharm vaccines arrived early Saturday morning completing the 100,000 ordered by the Government of Guyana from the People’s Republic of China.

The first consignment of 88,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine arrived here on Wednesday.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony had said the 100,000 doses will ensure 50,000 persons are fully immunised against COVID-19.

Sinopharm vaccines being loaded off a Caribbean Airlines flight at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

During Friday’s COVID-19 update, Minister Anthony said the Sinopharm vaccine is much easier to transport as it does not require special storage like some other vaccines.

“Basically, you can store them between two to eight degrees Celsius, unlike the other vaccines that we’ve been working with which requires very cool temperature,” he stated.

The Sinopharm vaccines have been purchased by the Government to strengthen Guyana’s arsenal against COVID-19.

In March this year, the Chinese Government had donated 20,000 doses of the vaccine to Guyana. From that consignment approximately 10,000 persons were vaccinated against the deadly disease.