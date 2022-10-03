Fire Safety exhibition hosted to highlight hazards in the home

– outdated electrical cables, cooking, common fire hazards in the home

Old electrical cables and a simple activity like cooking are some of the most common fire hazards in the home.

Cadet Officer Javid Mohamed, who is attached to the Fire Prevention Unit of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was part of a fire safety exhibition hosted at the Central Fire Station, Water Street, Georgetown.

01- Cadet Officer Javid Mohamed

He said fire hazards in the home are mostly related to electrical issues and cooking.

“Most buildings in Guyana, after they install the electrical wires and so, normally you have to check on them, replace them, but in Guyana, persons tend to keep adding appliances and keep using the same electrical wiring and it would deteriorate after a time and that will result in fire,” Mohamed said.

Cooking can also pose as a hazard when safety is not taken seriously, “they would leave things on the stove, they would have combustible materials right around open flames as well,” he added.

The exhibition is aimed at spreading awareness on fire prevention among the population.

03- Fire Safety Exhibition

Cadet Mohamed noted that the fire service is trying to encourage more persons to acquire a fire extinguisher for their homes and learn how to use it.

“Most fires start small and once they could use the extinguisher they could combat that fire before our arrival,” he said.

The exhibition featured fire safety equipment, and various fire prevention and firefighting tools.

The Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) were also showcasing the various safety and first aid equipment.

The activity is one of several planned for Fire Prevention Month 2022.

02- Persons visiting the exhibition

Other activities planned for the month include a fire safety exhibition and grand fire safety fair at the National Park on October 14, fitness walk on October 15 and a funday at the Ministry of Education’s ground. A brunch will also be held on October 23 to raise money for fire victims and the less fortunate.

The theme for this year’s observance is “Working together as One Guyana to prevent fires.”

