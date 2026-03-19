First tranche of cash grant to reach beneficiaries’ bank accounts by weekend – Pres Ali



President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Thursday said the first group of beneficiaries is expected to receive the $100,000 cash grant in their bank accounts before the end of the week.

He made the announcement during the 136th General Meeting of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown.

Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana

President Ali said the disbursement forms part of the government’s continued efforts to support citizens and maintain a strong consumer base within the economy.

He told members of the business community that the administration remains committed to easing financial pressures on households while strengthening economic activity.

“We are equally committed to providing relief to consumers, because a strong consumer base is the foundation of a strong economy,” the president stated.

According to the head of state, the cash grant initiative reflects the government’s broader approach to ensuring economic growth translates into tangible benefits for citizens.

He noted that providing direct financial support to households is important, particularly as countries around the world continue to navigate economic challenges stemming from global disruptions.

Despite these external pressures, he emphasised that Guyana’s economic outlook remains positive and that the government will continue implementing measures that protect consumers while supporting national development.