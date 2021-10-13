Food hampers distributed to residents in Regions Five, Six

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security earlier this week, distributed some 750 food hampers to vulnerable residents of Regions Five and Six.

The initiative forms part of the ministry’s commitment to provide support to citizens affected by the pandemic and the recent countrywide flooding.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, MP addressing residents.

Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud assured residents that the government is aware of the hardships they are experiencing and will render support.

“I want you to know that we are cognisant of the fact that you are very hard hit by the floods and they were a lot of devastation. I want you to know that you are on our radar, we have not forgotten you and we will continue to be in touch with you to reach out to you and to be there in all the ways in which we can make your recovery from the floods easier, in a very supportive way we will be here for you.”

The hamper distribution commenced in Region Six on Monday, when the Minister rolled out the distribution of the 2022 pension booklets and $25,000 one-off cash grant to pensioners and public assistance recipients.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, MP handing over a hamper to a resident of Region Five

The distribution took place in several communities including Angoy’s Avenue, Ankerville and Numbers 76 and 77 villages.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the food hampers distribution was taken to Burma, Little Abary, Trafalgar, Bush Lot and Bath, Region Five.

The hampers contained a number of essential foods and canned goods including chowmein, beans, milk, sugar, among others.

Minister Persaud informed residents about the programmes the ministry is implementing are aimed at better serving them.

“If there is any case of child abuse, domestic violence or elder abuse call 914 and we will help. Sometimes I know you try to make reports to the station and you don’t get quick action, if you call 914 when somebody at the moment is experiencing domestic violence, we call the police for you or that person. It is a very important hotline and it links you to the ministries services, as well as service, so there is a lot of help behind the number.”

Food Hampers

She also encouraged the women to take advantage of the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) programme if they are interested in becoming entrepreneurs, expand their businesses or develop a skill.

“The WIIN programme for women, that programme is continuing if you would like to apply don’t hesitate to do that. And they are forming men’s and women’s groups through the ministry in conjunction to the Regional Gender Affairs Committee in your region. Join the group so that you know what is happening at all times and so that you can participate and benefit from all our programmes.”

Persons interested in joining the WIIN programme can do so by applying on the WIIN website or Facebook page.