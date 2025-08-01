From Guyana to Turks & Caicos: one woman’s kitchen serves up a taste of home

In the heart of the Turks and Caicos Islands, where tourists usually flock for the sun, sand and sea, a small kitchen serves up the familiar taste of home.

Sueann Archer, a Guyanese-born woman who lives in Providenciales, is the proud owner of “Guyanese Tasty Dishes,” a cuisine hub that offers islanders and tourists alike the delicious taste of Guyanese culture.

Sueann Archer, proprietress of “Guyanese Tasty Dishes” in the Turks and Caicos Islands

With a guarantee of freshly cooked food that is served daily, Archer is keeping the culture of Guyana alive far from home.

Her love for cooking was passed down to her from her mother, who rarely ever missed an opportunity to cook, whether for family or friends.

“Since I was growing up in Guyana, I always loved cooking. I always watch my mom cooking, and I got into cooking, [with] my first food that I cooked, [when] I was 11 years old, I cooked chowmein,” Archer recalled.

The businesswoman also recalled that shortly after migrating to the Island, she found her calling in the kitchen, cooking the food she enjoyed while growing up in Guyana.

“I came as a teacher, because I studied [in Guyana]; and so[back home] I was a teacher. [When] I came over, I was teaching for a few years, but the cooking was [something I did on the] side, but then I branched off to [cooking] full time,” Archer explained.

When asked what exactly causes her business to stand out in the tourism destination, Archer said that locals share considerable appreciation for the exquisite Guyanese cuisine that she serves up.

“Oh, they love it, especially the roti and curry; that is the Islanders’ favourite. They love roti and curry. When they order, they order five or six rotis. They love the pastries. Yes, they love that,” Archer said.

Because of Archer’s culinary abilities, she is not just selling food; she has singlehandedly become an ambassador promoting Guyana’s heritage, memory and culture.

Archer’s story represents the vision behind Guyana’s tourism drive, where food and culture, even in the diaspora, become a mirror that reflects what our country has to offer.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government has worked since 2020, through its Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce and other cultural agencies, to encourage and involve Guyanese abroad to promote the nation’s heritage.

With an initiative like Guyana Restaurant Week, along with overseas food festivals, there is an opportunity for businesses like Archer’s to be savoured on the global stage.

Appetisers served at the launch of Guyana Restaurant Week

As we celebrate Emancipation Day, a period dedicated to honouring our history and culture, Archer’s story echoes profoundly. Her cooking transforms food, rich with spices and unique flavours, into a form of liberation, with each dish becoming a testament to Guyana’s distinctive story, carved with passion and served with pride.

When Guyanese cuisine is shared with family, friends and customers abroad, there is a greater understanding that being Guyanese is not defined just by geography.

As the world continues to discover the rich flavours and cultural tapestry of Guyana, stories like that of Archer’s continue to prove that culture, when promoted and preserved, can transcend oceans and touch hearts.