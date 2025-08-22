‘Future of healthcare in Essequibo begins now’ – Pres. Ali says

– as he commissions Lima Regional Hospital

Residents of Region Two are now celebrating a significant advancement in specialised and accessible healthcare services, with the official opening of the cutting-edge Lima Regional Hospital on Friday.

The new facility will deliver world-class medical care, significantly reducing the need for residents to seek treatment in Georgetown.

The Lima Regional Hospital was commissioned on Friday

Key features and services at the hospital include:

24-hour emergency and laboratory

State-of-the-art imaging technologies, including CT scans, digital X-rays, ultrasound and other critical departments

Three surgical theatres

Specialised care units, including an intensive care unit (ICU), high dependency unit (HDU), neonatal care, and outpatient clinics for various specialities

Capacity: 75 beds

Blood bank facility

Oxygen plant

Speaking at the commissioning of Lima Regional Hospital on Friday, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali highlighted that the future of healthcare begins now in Essequibo.

“This is all part of building that holistic ecosystem to support world-class healthcare and education. This is only the starting point,” he emphasised.

President Ali highlighted that the new facility is part of a wider health network, emphasising the importance of the existing health facilities in the region.

An inside view of the new Lima Regional Hospital

Neglecting those frontline healthcare facilities would weaken the foundation of the health revolution, as they are the first point of contact for many patients, President Ali stated.

“This hospital is not standing alone; it is part of a wider network, and I want to emphasise that in building these new hospitals, we are not abandoning our old health centres, clinics and our outpost. These remain the front lines of care, the places where mothers take their children for vaccines, where the elderly seek routine checkups.”

President Ali noted that the PPP/C government will continue to invest in primary healthcare countrywide, ensuring the foundation of Guyana’s health system remains strong.

In the coming months, President Ali revealed that the new hospital will have more doctors and nurses, which will boost the region’s workforce.

A section of the gathering during the commissioning ceremony

Over the next five years, the PPP/C government plans to train an average of 1,200 nurses each year. He added that more nurses, doctors and medical technicians will be recruited.

“You will see us investing at the NDCs to improve lab services. We are going to invest heavily in primary healthcare services,” he added.

Regional hospitals have been commissioned at Enmore and Diamond in Region Four; Bath in Region Five, and De Kinderen in Region Three, enhancing healthcare delivery and access for thousands of residents.