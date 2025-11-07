GCAA commenced investigation into aircraft incident at Lumidpau

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has begun an investigation into a recent aircraft incident involving an Air Services Limited Cessna 208 Grand Caravan, registered as 8R-THR.

The incident took place on Thursday, November 6, 2025, near Lumidpau Primary School, where the pilot landed the aircraft in a non-designated area and subsequently took off from the said area.

The aircraft has been grounded, and the pilot has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. Air Services Limited has been notified that an investigation has been initiated.

The GCAA is dedicated to ensuring thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding this incident to uphold the highest standards of aviation safety.