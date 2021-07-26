GCAA contributes to CDC’s flood relief efforts

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Monday handed over of $120, 000 to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to aid in its flood relief efforts.

Safety Coordinator, GCAA, Courtney Frank said the authority is happy to be supporting, even in a small way, to assist individuals and families affected by the recent flooding.

Public Information Officer, CDC, Patrice Wishart accepted the donation.

“We understand that it was a staff collective and that’s very noble, and the CDC really appreciates that and it will be put to use almost immediately in the national flood response effort,” he said.

Since the flooding began in May, members of the private sector, non-governmental organisations and civil society have made significant contributions to the CDC’s national flood relief programme.

A Detailed Damage Sectoral Assessment on the flooding across the country was conducted in June by a team from the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) in collaboration with the CDC.

The findings indicated the floods were severe. The team found that all impacted areas experienced damages to crops and livestock. They also found that livelihoods have been disrupted and that the damages have created a decrease in supply, which have substantially increased market prices.

Government has committed to following up on the recommendations by CDEMA’s team.

The CDC continues to assist those individuals and families who have lost their assets, livestock and farms due to the nationwide flooding. Persons desirous of contributing to the CDC’s efforts can contact the agency on telephone numbers 226-1027 or 600-7500 (WhatsApp) or visit the Headquarters on Thomas Lands, Georgetown.