GDF modernisation underway to better protect Guyana’s territorial integrity

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) will be undergoing a modernisation and readiness enhancement programme to better protect the country’s territorial integrity, safeguarding its natural and national assets.

“The Guyana Defence Force could look forward to continued capital investment to help better police our territorial waters, and exclusive economic zone, our borders and our territory,” President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali stated Wednesday.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the opening ceremony of the GDF Officers’ Conference, Wednesday

The Commander- in- Chief of the Armed Forces was at the time delivering the keynote address at the opening of the GDF annual Officers’ Conference, Base Camp Ayanganna.

He said there is over US $30 billion in Sultan Investment in the EEZ, an investment that must be safeguarded, since it is responsible for generating significant revenues for the economic and social transformation of the country.

As part of the long-term modernisation undertaking, the government is looking to develop a modern air corps and coast guard, which are critical to the country’s national security architecture.

He said the administration is also rethinking the way it approaches its challenges, including the type of aircraft needed and the length of runways that are required.

Since August 2, 2020, the PPP/C Government has invested heavily in the men and women of the GDF, as well as provided equipment and training.

Such a noble investment, the head of state emphasised, is aimed at creating an ardent defence force to match the 21st century.

Moreover, the administration intends to pay special attention to equipping the GDF officers with the necessary skills and knowledge to allow for the emergence of a modern and efficient force.

Several ranks of the Guyana Defence Force

However, the president acknowledged that training is only effective if the attitude of the personnel is positive.

“You can have exposure to all the trainings but if your attitude is not right, then the training will never be right for you,” the president asserted.

There are currently deliberate attempts to reposition the attitudes of individuals and the collective to the development of the GDF and the country, but there are still some areas where there is inefficiency that needs to be addressed, Dr Ali posited.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

