GECOM approves Local Government Elections Workplan

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), at its statutory meeting held on Tuesday, 7th February 2023, has approved the work plan for the conduct of Local Government Elections (LGE). In this regard, the Secretariat will proceed with the full implementation of the relevant statutory and administrative activities to ensure the successful conduct of the elections in the eighty (80) Local Authority Areas (LAAs) countrywide.

Going forward the GECOM Secretariat will immediately move to (i) roll out a robust civic and voter education programme, (ii) appoint Electoral Registrars and Assistant Electoral Registrars, and (iii) extract the Preliminary List of Voters (PLV). These activities are directly linked to the preparation of Registers of Voters for each of the 80 Local Authority Areas.

Preparation for the conduct of Local Government Elections commenced in 2022. In this regard, the GECOM Secretariat had already completed the training of management and polling day staff for all of the Local Authority Areas, and the receipt of applications for and approval of symbols submitted by political parties, voluntary groups and individuals who intend to contest in the elections.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

