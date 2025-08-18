GECOM ready to accommodate disciplined services vote this Friday

Over 10,000 Joint Services members will vote on Friday, and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is ready.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, GECOM’s Deputy Chief Election Officer, Aneal Giddings, revealed that approximately 10,481 officers are set to vote.

This includes 6,909 ranks from the Guyana Police Force, 3,106 from the Guyana Defence Force, and 466 from the Guyana Prison Service.

GECOM Deputy Elections Officer Aneal Giddings

Giddings noted that all sensitive election materials printed in Canada have already been received, including ballot papers, statements of poll, and tally sheets. Voting will occur at 83 locations nationwide, with 67 ballot boxes allocated to serve these stations.

Additionally, 92 ballots were dispatched to 20 overseas missions, including:

The Consulate in Barbados

The Embassy in Brussels, Belgium

The Embassy in Brasília, Brazil

The Consulate in Toronto, Canada

The High Commission in Ottawa, Canada

The Embassy in Beijing, China

The Embassy in Havana, Cuba

The High Commission in New Delhi, India

The Embassies in Kuwait and Doha, Qatar

The High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa

The Consulate in Nickerie and the Embassy in Paramaribo, Suriname

The Permanent Missions to the United Nations in Geneva and New York

The Consulate in Port of Spain, Trinidad

The High Commission in London, United Kingdom

The Consulate in New York, USA

The Embassy in Washington, DC, USA

The Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela

Out of the 92 ballots sent, two have already returned and are in the sealed custody of the Chief Election Officer.

Guyana’s general and regional elections are scheduled for September 1, 2025, where over 700,000 registered voters are expected to participate.