GECOM ready to accommodate disciplined services vote this Friday
Over 10,000 Joint Services members will vote on Friday, and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is ready.
Speaking at a press conference on Monday, GECOM’s Deputy Chief Election Officer, Aneal Giddings, revealed that approximately 10,481 officers are set to vote.
This includes 6,909 ranks from the Guyana Police Force, 3,106 from the Guyana Defence Force, and 466 from the Guyana Prison Service.
Giddings noted that all sensitive election materials printed in Canada have already been received, including ballot papers, statements of poll, and tally sheets. Voting will occur at 83 locations nationwide, with 67 ballot boxes allocated to serve these stations.
Additionally, 92 ballots were dispatched to 20 overseas missions, including:
- The Consulate in Barbados
- The Embassy in Brussels, Belgium
- The Embassy in Brasília, Brazil
- The Consulate in Toronto, Canada
- The High Commission in Ottawa, Canada
- The Embassy in Beijing, China
- The Embassy in Havana, Cuba
- The High Commission in New Delhi, India
- The Embassies in Kuwait and Doha, Qatar
- The High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa
- The Consulate in Nickerie and the Embassy in Paramaribo, Suriname
- The Permanent Missions to the United Nations in Geneva and New York
- The Consulate in Port of Spain, Trinidad
- The High Commission in London, United Kingdom
- The Consulate in New York, USA
- The Embassy in Washington, DC, USA
- The Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela
Out of the 92 ballots sent, two have already returned and are in the sealed custody of the Chief Election Officer.
Guyana’s general and regional elections are scheduled for September 1, 2025, where over 700,000 registered voters are expected to participate.