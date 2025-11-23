Gender equality, empowerment seal to promote safe, inclusive, discrimination-free workplaces

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security will officially launch the Gender Equality & Empowerment Seal on November 26, 2025.

It is a programme aimed at promoting safe, inclusive, and discrimination-free workplaces across Guyana.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Vindhya Persaud



During an interview on Wednesday with Remix and DJ Darry on HJ 94. 1 BOOM FM, the minister said the initiative brings together both the public and private sectors, including the Private Sector Commission, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Women’s Chamber of Commerce, all of whom have signalled their commitment to the programme.

The Seal will set the standard for addressing issues such as sexual harassment, workplace safety, empowerment, and conduct.

Minister Persaud says the Seal “sets the tone” for workplace behaviour and reinforces that every environment must be safe and secure for all employees.

The Seal will be launched during Guyana’s national observance of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, which runs from November 25 to December 10.

Minister Persaud highlighted that Guyana will once again “Orange the country” as part of building nationwide awareness around ending violence against women and girls.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, featuring the joint services dressed in orange in support of the 16 days of Activism against gender-based violence in 2022

This year’s local theme is “Let’s Stop the Violence,” which encourages a united national effort to tackle all forms of violence.

Some activities include the installation of orange corners and orange lines of support in schools, businesses, and community spaces, where survivors and supporters can post messages, resources, and hotline numbers.

Key initiatives across the 16 days include a Big Brave Circle on November 28, which is a men’s empowerment event at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall focusing on wellness, mental health, fatherhood, and constructive masculinity, held under the ministry’s Bridging the Gap and BRAVE initiatives.

On December 7, there will be a Stride Against Silence Walk & Cinema, which is a national walk from the Kitty Seawall Roundabout to the Seawall Bandstand, followed by a community film event centred on breaking the stigma and silence surrounding violence.

There will also be workshops, pop-up outreaches, and legal pit stops. Teams from the Ministry will engage schools, joint services, communities, and vulnerable groups across the country to offer education, legal support, and services.

Minister Persaud emphasised that these engagements aim to reach people who “struggle and suffer in silence” and reinforce that violence can affect anyone, anywhere.