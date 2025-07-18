Georgetown Public Hospital collaborates with esteemed Duke University Corneal Surgeon to enhance eye care services in Guyana

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is pleased to announce a successful collaboration with internationally renowned Corneal Surgeon, Dr. Lloyd Williams of Duke University, North Carolina, USA.

Dr. Williams arrived in Guyana on July 13, 2025, and is performing corneal transplant surgeries while training and tutoring local eye surgeons as part of a three-day mission. Our local surgeon, Dr. Celeste Hinds, who has been previously trained in corneal surgery, worked closely with the visiting surgeon in the GPHC Department of Ophthalmology.

Dr. Williams is the Director of the Duke Global Ophthalmology Program (Duke GO), which focuses on restoring sight worldwide and training residents and young surgeons to deliver high-quality eye care. Through this program, Dr. Williams also facilitated the donation of human corneal tissues for transplant use in Guyana. Duke GO provides hands-on training to residents and fellows, with a strong focus on addressing global inequities in eye health and eliminating preventable blindness.

During his three-day mission at GPHC, Dr. Williams and the local team completed 14 corneal transplant surgeries using human corneal tissue procured through the Duke GO program. This visit marks a significant milestone in GPHC’s efforts to revive and expand corneal transplant services in Guyana.

Apart from the standard procedure referred to as Penetrating Keratoplasty (where the entire thickness of the cornea is transplanted), Dr. Williams successfully performed a partial-thickness corneal transplant, referred to as DMEK (Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty) – this is the first time this procedure has been performed in Guyana.

Dr. Williams brings a wealth of experience to this initiative. He performs hundreds of cataract surgeries and corneal transplants annually across Africa, Central America, and other underserved regions. Notably, in 2021, he performed the first-ever corneal transplant in Sierra Leone. He is also the founder and Chairman of the Board of HelpMercy International and co-founder of the educational platform MoranCore, which provides ophthalmology training resources globally.

Corneal transplant surgery, or keratoplasty, replaces damaged or diseased corneal tissue with healthy donor tissue to restore vision. This procedure is essential for patients suffering from conditions such as corneal scarring, keratopathy (swelling), keratoconus, or endothelial dysfunction, which can lead to blurred vision and, in severe cases, eventual blindness.

GPHC first introduced corneal transplant surgery in 2016, through a successful partnership with The George Subraj Foundation, completing 99 surgeries by 2021. The foundation played a crucial role in sourcing corneal tissues, making these life-changing surgeries accessible to Guyanese patients who previously had to travel overseas for treatment.

Following delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, GPHC has now renewed its efforts to reestablish a sustainable corneal transplant program and lay the groundwork for a local eye bank. The collaboration with Duke Global Ophthalmology marks a significant step forward in this journey and represents a promising long-term partnership to combat corneal blindness in Guyana.

This will be a continuous collaboration moving forward, aimed at building local capacity, enhancing clinical outcomes, and ensuring greater access to sight-restoring care for patients in need.

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation remains committed to improving access to specialised eye care and training the next generation of local eye surgeons, ensuring that sight-saving procedures are available to all who need them.