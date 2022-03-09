‘Get vaccinated’ against COVID-19 ─ Health Minister reiterates call  

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony is again urging persons to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as Guyana continues its fight against the disease.

The ministry has a number of vaccines available including AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Sputnik V.

Elderly woman prepares to take a COVID-19 vaccine.

Minister Anthony explained on Wednesday that some persons are still to take their second dose of the Sputnik V. He is encouraging those persons to visit any vaccination site to get their jabs.

The current first dose vaccination rate among the adult population stands at 84.8 percent, while 64.7 percent has taken both doses of the vaccine.

As it relates to the adolescent population, 46.4 percent has taken a first dose while 33.6 percent has taken both doses.

So far only 53,455 persons have returned for their booster doses.

“We keep encouraging people to ensure you come out and get your vaccines,” Dr, Anthony said.

Meanwhile, a new vaccine Novovax, has been making rounds in several countries, as it has received emergency use authorisation by the World Health Organisation.

The vaccine, uses protein similar to the spike protein, which causes a reaction from the body. “If your body comes in contact with any of these viruses that spike part of the virus, which is how it is presented to your immune system, your immune system would immediately recognise it and would be able to react,” Dr. Anthony said.

The technology was also used in other vaccines like the HPV.

“The world would have had experience making these vaccines and they have worked very well,” Minister Anthony said.

Efficacy is in the 90s percent rate and it is found it to be “extremely safe,” the Health Minister said.