GLDA providing more feed, veterinary services to flood-affected farmers

–assessments ongoing

The Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) has intensified its efforts to assist livestock farmers with supplementary feed and medical services for their animals, as they continue to grapple with challenges due to the wide-scale flooding.

Over the weekend, GLDA livestock officers visited several farmers from Abary and Mahaicony in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) to conduct phase two of their flood assessment exercise. As part of their flood-relief efforts, the extension officers and veterinarians also distributed veterinary supplies to farmers.

GLDA officials distributing supplementary feed to farmers

Additionally, several cattle and small ruminant animals were treated during a house-to-house veterinary service exercise.

Livestock farmers from severely inundated areas were forced to relocate their animals to higher grounds after floodwaters submerged their designated grazing areas. Farmers have been finding it difficult to feed their animals due to pastures being flooded. Many farmers have also reported that some of their animals died as a result of the flooding.

These reports prompted the intervention of Agriculture Minister, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha, who instructed the GLDA to supply affected farmers with supplementary feed and molasses, and to provide house-to-house veterinary visits to administer treatment weekly.

“Access to these areas has been compromised given the rising floodwaters over the last few weeks. Savannahs are also submerged to farmers are finding it challenging to access the necessary feed and supplies for animals. I’ve since instructed the GLDA to commence house-to-house distribution of feed and other supplies so that those in need can benefit.

Some of the stranded animals in the Abary Savannah

Officers were also tasked with advising farmers on the correct way to use supplementary feed. This is to prevent health complications such as bloating and other metabolic issues. On Sunday last, farmers from the Abary area received 7280 lbs of mixed ration to feed their animals. Our vets have also been instructed to visit these farmers on a weekly basis to carry out checks and provide veterinary services as needed,” Minister Mustapha said.

GLDA began producing mixed ration feed at the Skeldon Estate several weeks ago to distribute to farmers as part of their flood-relief efforts.

Minister Mustapha also instructed the GLDA to offer assist farmers to transport their animals to higher ground. So far, over 20,000 animals have been relocated to sae pasture in the front lands.

At the same time, hundreds of animals remain stranded in the Abary and Kokerite Savannahs. Although these animals are considered wild, he said that efforts are still being made to relocate them.

“On my way to visit the spill weir in the Abary Conservancy last Saturday, I was able to get a first-hand look at flooded savannah in the Abary back land. Hundreds of animals are stranded in the flooded area. GLDA is trying to devise mechanisms to relocate these animals.

GLDA pontoon transporting cattle from the Abary backlands

The Deputy CEO would’ve informed me that the farmers were engaged on several occasions but indicated that the animals were wild and that they were not able to control them thus preventing us from transporting them to higher ground. Some of these animals have since died. Nevertheless, we are still trying to see how best we can have them moved. I’ve tasked the GLDA with working with the farmers to see what can be done,” Minister Mustapha said.

To date, farmers from Mahaica Creek, Abary, Big Baiaboo, Little Baiaboo, No. 10 Mahaica, Ithaca, Blairmont, Mahaicony Creek, and Black Bush Polder are among those who have received feed from GLDA.