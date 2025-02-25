GNBS launches fifth National Quality Awards

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) on Tuesday launched its fifth National Quality Awards (NQA) to recognise businesses that have excelled in quality standards.

The NQA honours local companies that excel in implementing standards and quality systems in goods production and service delivery.

GNBS' Executive Director Trevor Bassoo

GNBS’ Executive Director Trevor Bassoo said more businesses and organisations are recognising the importance and benefits of embracing proper standards, which results in quality output and loyal clientele.

He made the statement during the simple ceremony at the GNBS office at the National Exhibition Centre in Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

“We support those businesses that specifically have an interest in a desire to adopt standards to help with the improvement of their business processes, products and the services that they offer,” he said.



These businesses will also showcase their commitment to quality standards apart from receiving the award only.

The executive director stated that the participating businesses will have the opportunity to be evaluated on their business procedures by an affordable third party.

The NQA which began in 2017 recorded 18 participants and is hosted biennially.

The programme was strengthened in 2021 with revised awards categories that included environmental focus, sustainability, safety, and other areas, widening the scope for other businesses to participate.

In 2021, 35 businesses participated which subsequently increased to 61 in 2023.

The award criteria will focus primarily on international management principles.



“We are looking for customer-focused businesses. Businesses that pay attention to leadership, process approach, improvement, relationship management, among other areas,” Bassoo added.

The GNBS is inviting eligible applications from manufacturers, small businesses, the services industry, the financial sector, and the tourism sector, among others.

The deadline for application is March 31. The awards ceremony is slated for October.

Present at the event were the Director of Guyana Tourism Authority, Kamrul Baksh; the President of Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association Limited, Ramsay Ali and Director of the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission, Rabindra Kandhi.

