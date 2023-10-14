GNBS playing its role in Guyana achieving SDG Three – Ensuring healthy lives

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has been working to contribute to Guyana’s achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Three – Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

This was expressed by Executive Director (ag) Donovan Fraser during an address posted on the organisation’s official Facebook page, as the celebration of National Quality Week continues under the theme: A Shared Vision for a Better World.

“Over the years the GNBS has positively contributed to the SDG. We have made considerable inroads in ensuring the implementation of standards in our health sector, particularly, through our lab certification programme,” he noted.

This programme has led to most of the medical laboratories in the country being certified in accordance with national standards, while other health institutions have since achieved accreditation.

Over the past month, the institution has certified a number of laboratories across the country. Just last week and in late September, QualiTEST Medical Laboratory and Max Hanoman Medical Laboratory were certified.

This takes the bureau’s certified laboratories to approximately 31. Certification ensures operational efficiency and boosts customer’s confidence in a medical institution.

“The GNBS has a commitment to implement standards across all sectors that will benefit the country’s economy,” Fraser stated.

He further encouraged businesses to take advantage of the services being offered by GNBS so that they can play their part in the country’s development.

The institution has hosted a number of educational campaigns, symposiums, an award ceremony, and training programmes.

