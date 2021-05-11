GOAL processing about 3,500 online scholarship applications

–Closing date for 2021 submission is May 22

Close to 3,500 applications are currently being processed by Guyana Online Academy for Learning (GOAL) – the institution that will be managing the overall operational and functional components of the 20,000 FREE online scholarship initiative over the next five years.

The applications received represent online and hard copies submission s from the ten (10) administrative regions for 108 programmes being offered – some of which require no formal academic qualifications.

Meanwhile, persons who registered online but have not completed the application process are urged to complete the form and upload the supporting documents which include: a passport size photograph; a copy of their National Identification Card/biometric page of their passport or Driver’s Licence; copies of Transcripts And Certificates of all academic achievements; motivational statement and a Letter of Support from current employer (if employed) or anyone in authority to attest to their character.

To meet the five Universities policy guidelines to commence the online programmes in July 2021, all applications must be submitted on or before May 22, 2021 by 11:59 pm .

To expedite the process, Dr Jacob Opadeyi, GOAL’s Director is urging interested applicants to submit their applications online using the portal: https://goal.edu.gy/

The objective is to ensure 4,500 persons are awarded scholarships this year.

ALL PROGRAMMES FULLY ONLINE

From certificates to PhDs, all programmes available are fully online, which will facilitate flexible timetables for students and the convenience of quality learning experience tailored to their schedules.

All reading materials and assignments will be accessible for students to download and execute. However, deadlines for assignments will be stringently followed and the GOAL’s team will be working along with students to provide support where applicable.

“While some consider online learning to require a greater degree of self-motivation, we at GOAL recognizes that educational support is just as important as tutor feedback, and we will take great care to ensure that students receive the same levels of support that they would receive on campus,” Dr. Opadeyi explained.

The 20,000 Online Scholarship Initiative was conceptualised by His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to deliver quality and advanced education for all Guyanese 18 years and over.