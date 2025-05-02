Government distributes three ATVs to Region Nine villages

Healthcare delivery in the remote villages of Annai, Katoka, and Rupunau in Region Nine has received a significant boost with the government providing three new all-terrain vehicles (ATVs).

The ATVs, valued at $4 million each, will ease transportation challenges for healthcare workers and enable them to better serve their villages, particularly in difficult-to-access areas.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony handed over the vehicles during a recent outreach in the region.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony presents the key for an ATV to Alan St Hill from Sand Creek

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Toshao of Rupunau, Michael Wilson, expressed appreciation to the government for the timely donation of the off-road vehicle to his community.

He noted that the ATV will lessen the burden on health workers, who previously had to use their own transportation to carry out duties.

“We have long waited for this. I think it would play a vital role in the community to assist the health workers to carry out their functions in the community…This would ease a lot of stress on them. I want to say thank you to the government and the Ministry of Health for the ATV,” Wilson said.

Toshao of Rupunau, Michael Wilson

Alan St Hill from Sand Creek, who serves as a community health worker, accepted the ATV on behalf of Katoka Village.

He noted that the vehicle will enhance the ability of health personnel to respond to emergencies and deliver services, especially during the rainy season.

He said, “I am very pleased to receive an all-terrain vehicle. It’s been a while. With now being the rainy season, this would be a very good way of delivering services, especially to homes in the far areas.”

Minister Anthony presents the key for an ATV to a nurse from Annai District Hospital

During the engagement held at Rupertee Benab, Minister Anthony highlighted that the initiative is part of a promise made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a recent outreach to the region.

Last Friday, Minister Anthony also distributed $54 million in ambulances to Yupukari, Karasabai and Sand Creek to boost the response time and provide efficient medical care to the patients. The government continues to strengthen Region Nine’s healthcare system, investing over $450 million in recent years for infrastructure, equipment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare personnel, and transportation.

Minister Anthony conducts a test ride on one of the ATVs

