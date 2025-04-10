Government explores new phase of road development in Ituni

Residents of Ituni in Region Ten are now enjoying the tangible benefits of improved infrastructure following the completion of roadworks valued at $453.8 million.

The community now boasts concrete roads, which significantly eliminated the dust issue that once affected the daily lives of persons residing there.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill engages residents of Ituni

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill on Tuesday commended the exceptional quality and timely execution of the works completed by several small contractors from the community.

One project remains outstanding which is the rehabilitation of the main road, spanning one kilometre.

Minister Edghill assured that all outstanding payments will be disbursed in time for the Easter holiday.

This is just the beginning for Ituni, as the government seeks to undertake further improvements to drainage infrastructure.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engages residents of Ituni

“Every time we come to Ituni is another phase of development. Now that we have finished the roads, we have to start looking at some drainage because in some areas we have issues regarding some drains,” the minister explained.

The new work will follow the same ‘fixed rate’ system and community-based model. The project is expected to be completed by July 31.

These developments are part of the PPP/C government’s broader strategy to uplift Region Ten.

“Your government is working in your interest to improve your lives and your livelihood,” Minister Edghill affirmed.

Ituni residents in attendance

The minister highlighted several key initiatives, including the $100,000 cash grant, placing monies into the pockets of all Guyanese 18 years and older.

Ituni parents will also receive $50,000 per child, along with an additional $5,000 in uniform vouchers, in keeping with the government’s campaign promise to restore and raise the school grant.

He also reminded residents of the end-of-year bonuses for members of the Joint Services that were restored after being discontinued by the previous administration.

The public works minister warned residents against being swayed by “fancy footwork and fancy talk” from those who, he claimed, had failed to deliver during their tenure in office.

